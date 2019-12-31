Railways suffered losses worth Rs 80 crore during anti-CAA protests, to recover from vandals
Indian Railways suffered a loss of over Rs 80 crore during the anti-Citizenship law protests in West Bengal, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Monday.
Talking to the media, Yadav said that the amount could go up further as zonal railways are yet to send an exact figure of losses.
"Panels were set on fire. Signaling systems were damaged at seven railway stations while there was also partial damage at 15 other stations," he said.
He further added that damages will be recovered from those who were involved in arson.
"The RPF is coordinating with the state governments to identify the culprits. Once they have been identified, efforts will be made to recover the damage," said Yadav.
The statement from railways comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government initiated a crackdown on anti-CAA vandals and said that losses from damaged public properties will be recovered from the miscreants.
The official also informed that railways has floated tenders for installing CCTV cameras at all the stations and in all the coaches by March 2022. "By December this year, the railways has installed CCTVs at 503 railway stations across the country."
Under the Nirbhaya Fund, Rs 500 crore have been received for the installation of CCTV cameras on the railway premises across the country, Yadav said, adding that the railways has also allotted Rs 2,000 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras at over 6,100 stations and in over 58,600 coaches.
He said that the railways will also be using facial recognition and Artificial Intelligence to identify culprits.
Clarifying on privacy issues and surveillance of passengers, Yadav said, "The CCTV in the train coaches will be fitted in the common area and it will not compromise with the privacy of the passengers."
Violence had broken out in parts of West Bengal when people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) vandalised public properties and torched vehicles.
(With inputs from DNA India and agencies)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Security beefed-up in city on New Year's eve31 Dec 2019 11:16 AM GMT
Kejriwal solely responsible for Delhi's 'poor' ranking in...31 Dec 2019 11:12 AM GMT
Sever cold wave continues in UP, temp touches zero degrees...31 Dec 2019 10:50 AM GMT
Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra...31 Dec 2019 10:48 AM GMT
2 more confirmed dead, several missing in Aus bushfires31 Dec 2019 10:31 AM GMT