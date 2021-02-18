Rail Roko: Railways deploys 20 addl RPSF companies

New Delhi: The Railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in the wake of the 'rail roko' called on Thursday by farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.



The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislation.

Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar on Wednesday said: "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place."

"We will gather intelligence. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and some other areas will be our focus. We have deployed 20 companies (around 20,000 personnel) of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in these areas," he said.

"We want to persuade them to not cause inconvenience for passengers. We have a four-hour window and we want it (rail roko) to get over peacefully," Kumar said.

The SKM had said the rail blockade will be held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.