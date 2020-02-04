Rahul says BJP aims to spread hatred, Modi claims Oppn misleading people on CAA

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections on February 8, Tuesday said the national capital needs a government that will give direction and not resort to blame game. "People of Delhi say the country has changed, now it is time for Delhi's transformation," Modi said while addressing a rally in Dwarka.

Simultaneously in Delhi's Jangpura, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at BJP-led Centre for not being able to provide jobs to the youth. "Not once during her three-hour Budget speech, did Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talk about the unemployment crisis our country is facing," Rahul said.

After BJP and Congress, Aam Aadmi Party was last off the block to release its manifesto for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, focussing on quality education, health, clean water, and 24-hour electricity in the national capital. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while launching the manifesto, also talked of starting a 'deshbhakti' curriculum in schools, saying that such a programme would help to inculcate a sense of nationalism, love for armed forces and respect for the tricolour among the students.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's campaign schedule includes public rallies in Delhi Cantonment, Patel Nagar and Timarpur throughout the day. Later in the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be on a campaign trail in Sangam Vihar's DDA park while former prime minister Manmohan Singh will hold a meeting at Rajouri Garden assembly constituency.

