Rahul, Priyanka meet NHRC officials over police 'brutalities' on anti-CAA protesters in UP

New Delhi: A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the National Human Rights Commission on Monday, demanding a probe into alleged police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh.



The party leaders met the NHRC officials here and highlighted the alleged brutalities committed by the Uttar Pradesh police on agitators during the anti-CAA stir.

The leaders who met the NHRC officials included Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, P L Punia, Jitin Prasada, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

They demanded a thorough probe into the the deaths that took place in the state during the violent protests against the amendments in the country's citizenship law.