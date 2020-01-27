Rahul, Priyanka meet NHRC officials over police 'brutalities' on anti-CAA protesters in UP
New Delhi: A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the National Human Rights Commission on Monday, demanding a probe into alleged police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh.
The party leaders met the NHRC officials here and highlighted the alleged brutalities committed by the Uttar Pradesh police on agitators during the anti-CAA stir.
The leaders who met the NHRC officials included Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, P L Punia, Jitin Prasada, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.
They demanded a thorough probe into the the deaths that took place in the state during the violent protests against the amendments in the country's citizenship law.
