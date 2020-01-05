Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people over CAA: Shah
New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading the people over the amended Citizenship Act and instigating riots.
Shah assured members of minority communities that none of them will lose citizenship due to the CAA, saying the law is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries and not taking it away from anybody.
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP president said he came to power fives years back by misleading people with a host of promises.
Somebody can mislead people once but not all the time, he said, adding the BJP will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Creating waves in India5 Jan 2020 9:09 AM GMT
Aussies take control of New Zealand Test after Lyon takes...5 Jan 2020 9:01 AM GMT
Maha portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Anil Deshmukh5 Jan 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident:5 Jan 2020 8:58 AM GMT
UP: Constable killed, another injured as bike falls into...5 Jan 2020 8:57 AM GMT