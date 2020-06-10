Rahul Gandhi questions PM's silence on border issue with China
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that China has taken away India's territory in Ladakh and questioned the prime minister's silence on the issue, saying he has vanished.
"The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene," he said on Twitter.
He tagged a news article claiming that China has taken a hard line during military-level talks and has claimed all of Galwan Valley and parts of Pangong Tso.
Gandhi has been asking the government to come clean on the border issue and whether China has taken over Indian territory in Ladakh region.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Never too late to fight for right cause: Gayle, Bravo join...10 Jun 2020 6:59 AM GMT
Rajasthan seals borders as COVID-19 cases continue to rise10 Jun 2020 6:47 AM GMT
Keanu Reeves 'cherished' working on 'Toy Story 4'10 Jun 2020 6:44 AM GMT
Bengal govt launches job portal for IT professionals10 Jun 2020 6:39 AM GMT
Two firefighters die in gas well blowout blaze in Assam10 Jun 2020 6:35 AM GMT