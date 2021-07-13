Rahul Gandhi meets Prashant Kishor

New Delhi: Ahead of a likely organisational and government reshuffle in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met poll strategist Prashant Kishor at his residence.



Other party leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary Punjab-in-charge Harish Rawat and KC Venugopal were also present during the meeting where they are learnt to have discussed the party's overhaul in Punjab and efforts to end factionalism in the state unit ahead of assembly elections.

Kishor had earlier met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the impending changes in the Punjab Congress.

Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who have been at loggerheads, have made a number of public statements against each other in recent months. Amid the tiff, the Gandhis have met the Punjab chief minister and Sidhu separately.

There was no official word on what was discussed at the meeting with Kishor which lasted about an hour, but sources said the new Punjab Congress body would be announced in the next few days and the discussions were focused on it.

There have been hectic deliberations over the past few days over the likely changes in the Punjab government and the party's state unit.

Both Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have also met the three-member AICC panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge. The panel had earlier submitted its report to the Congress chief with its recommendations.

The CM had then said any decision taken by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi would be acceptable to him and the party.

The role for Sidhu in the organisation has remained a sticking point from the beginning as he is keen on the post of PCC chief, which is not acceptable to the chief minister, according to party sources.