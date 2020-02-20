Rahul asks Raj govt to probe Dalit horror

Jaipur: Seven people were arrested for torturing two Dalit men in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, an incident that triggered protests in the state Assembly and condemnation by political leaders on Thursday.



Apart from the seven arrested, seven others have been detained in this connection, police said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the torture of the Dalits as "horrific and sickening" and asked his party government in the state to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to book.

"The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific and sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice," he tweeted.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 16 at a motorcycle service agency in Karanu village falling under Panchodi police station area. The staffers of the agency attacked the Dalits after accusing them of committing theft.

The brutal incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral. In the video, a group of men is seen thrashing two persons with rubber belts. They later tortured one of the victims by pouring petrol on his private parts with a piece of cloth wrapped on a screwdriver.

"Seven people have been arrested after registering a case against them under various sections of IPC and the SC/ST Act. A cross FIR has also been registered for stealing money. We are ascertaining how much money was stolen from the service agency counter. Further investigation in the matter is on," DSP Nagaur, Mukul Sharma said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bhim Singh, Idaan Singh, Hanuman Singh, Raghuveer Singh, Chhail Singh, Chhatar Singh and Rehmatullah, he said.

Meanwhile, three legislators of the opposition Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), holding placards, entered the Well of the House in protest against the incident.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said timely action was taken in the matter and seven persons have been arrested.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also tweeted condemning the incident and promised strict action.

The opposition BJP, however, hit out at the state government for "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state. With agency inputs