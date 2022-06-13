Millennium Post
Rahul Gandhi quizzed by ED for 2.5 hours, to return for questioning after lunch break

BY PTI13 Jun 2022 10:00 AM GMT
New Delhi (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters here accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.

After his questioning for about two-and-a-half hours, he was allowed to leave for lunch around 2:10 PM, they said.

Gandhi, 51, is expected to join the questioning again and resume the recording of his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

