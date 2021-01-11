Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC seeks report

Sydney/New Delhi: Indian cricketers, especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured racist slurs from the crowd for a second successive day in the third Test against Australia in Sydney, causing a brief halt in the fourth day's play, expulsion of some spectators from the ground and an all-round condemnation of the incidents.

Siraj, still grieving the death of his father a little over a month ago, was called a "Brown Dog" and "Big Monkey" from the SCG stands, BCCI sources said.

The 26-year-old, on his maiden tour Down Under, followed the protocol and promptly went up to his skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the on-field umpires, who halted play for about 10 minutes and called in the security, which evicted six people.

This was after the bowler and his senior pace partner Jasprit Bumrah were abused by a drunk man on Saturday. The BCCI has already complained about it to ICC match referee David Boon.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, in a press release affirming zero tolerance to racism.

"Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW (New South Wales) Police," he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah offered the first official response from the Indian Board, saying that "racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society".

"I've spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated," he tweeted, tagging BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is recovering after undergoing an angioplasty a few days back.

In Dubai, the ICC also issued a statement, condemning the turn of events and seeking an action taken report from CA.Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin articulated the Indian players' deep sense of hurt at the end-of-play press conference, saying it wasn't the first time in Sydney.