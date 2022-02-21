Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid

London: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the statement said.