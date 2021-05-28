'Pursuing Pfizer, J&J and Moderna since mid-2020 for earliest possible imports'

New Delhi: Facing accusations of delay in placing orders for vaccines, the government on Thursday defended its vaccine procurement policy saying it has been pursuing Pfizer, J&J and Moderna since mid-2020 for the earliest possible imports, and has even waived local trials for well-established foreign vaccine makers.



"Buying vaccines internationally is not similar to buying 'off-the-shelf' items," the government said in a statement titled 'Myths & Facts on India's Vaccination Process'.

The statement said the Central government has proactively eased the entry of vaccines approved by USFDA, EMA, UK's MHRA and Japan's PMDA, and WHO's Emergency Use Listing into India in April.

"These vaccines will not need to undergo prior bridging trials. The provision has now been further amended to waive off the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries," it said.

The statement said no application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals will start the Russian Covid-19 Sputnik V vaccination from the second week of June, the group announced on Thursday.

"…Sputnik the third vaccine approved in India [and] will be available through the Apollo system from the 2nd week of June. We believe that no one is safe till everyone is vaccinated," said Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Group of Hospitals, in a statement.

The Modi government has often been criticised by opposition parties particularly the Congress for placing orders for vaccines as late as January this year and delaying approvals for foreign manufacturers to sell shots in the country.

The statement, however, did not give out details of when and how many vaccines were ordered.

The statement further pointed out that vaccines are in limited supply globally, and companies have their own priorities, game-plans and compulsions in allocating finite stocks. "They also give preference to countries of their origin just as our own vaccine makers have done unhesitatingly for us.

As soon as Pfizer indicated vaccine availability, the Central government and the company are working together for the earliest possible import of the vaccine," it said.

According to the statement, the Centre has engaged continuously with all the major international vaccine manufacturers right from mid-2020.