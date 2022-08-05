Punjab Police, BSF conduct joint search and checking op in border districts
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police conducted an overnight special checking and search operation along with the BSF in border districts of the state, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) is tasked to secure Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Additional DGP (Law and Order) Naresh Arora accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Mohnish Chawla and Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Swapan Sharma led the special operation in Amritsar Rural.
"Around 100 checkpoints were set up and nearly 2,500 police personnel led by IG and DIG rank officials took part in the search operation in these districts," said Arora.
It was part of the ongoing "night domination operation" in the border districts, the statement said.
"Major focus of this operation is to keep vigil on movement of drones carrying drugs and arms, ammunition, explosives and grenades in the border areas," it read.
According to the statement, the operation was carried out in the seven border districts of Punjab -- Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar-Rural, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.
Punjab shares a 553-km-long frontier with Pakistan.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Maha: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son complains of getting threat call for...5 Aug 2022 9:35 AM GMT
ED conducts raids in Tamil Nadu in Chinese visa 'scam' case5 Aug 2022 9:33 AM GMT
MPs do not enjoy immunity from arrest in criminal cases during...5 Aug 2022 9:32 AM GMT
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak wins over voters in TV debate5 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT
Gold marginally lower; silver falls Rs 4875 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT