Punjab Police, BSF conduct joint search and checking op in border districts

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police conducted an overnight special checking and search operation along with the BSF in border districts of the state, according to an official statement issued on Friday.



The Border Security Force (BSF) is tasked to secure Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Naresh Arora accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Mohnish Chawla and Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Swapan Sharma led the special operation in Amritsar Rural.

"Around 100 checkpoints were set up and nearly 2,500 police personnel led by IG and DIG rank officials took part in the search operation in these districts," said Arora.

It was part of the ongoing "night domination operation" in the border districts, the statement said.

"Major focus of this operation is to keep vigil on movement of drones carrying drugs and arms, ammunition, explosives and grenades in the border areas," it read.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out in the seven border districts of Punjab -- Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar-Rural, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

Punjab shares a 553-km-long frontier with Pakistan.



