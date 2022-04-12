Punjab CM calls on President Kovind, Vice President Naidu

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in separate meetings here on Tuesday.

This was his first meeting with the president and the vice president as well since he became the chief minister of Punjab.

"Called on Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today," Mann tweeted and shared a picture of his meeting.

The Vice President's Office tweeted, "Shri Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today."



