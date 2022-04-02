Punjab Assembly passes resolution staking claim on Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted the resolution, moved by the leader of House and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urging the Centre to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.



The House also implored the Central Government to honor the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution and not to take any steps which may disturb the balance in the administration of Chandigarh and that of other common assets like Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

However, the BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma vehemently opposed the resolution while taking part in the deliberations on the resolution and subsequently walked out of the Assembly in protest.

Winding up the discussions after taking into consideration the points raised by various members of treasury and opposition benches during one day special sitting of the first session of 16th Punjab Assembly, Bhagwant Mann said his government would exploit all channels by seeking prior appointment from Centre to call on Prime Minister and Home Minister to mount pressure on Union Government in order to take their fight for legitimate rights of Punjab to its logical end. to mount pressure on Union Government in order to take their fight for legitimate rights of Punjab to its logical end.

Giving a clarion call to all the members of the opposition, Bhagwant Mann solicited wholehearted support and cooperation from all the parties thus cutting across political affiliations as this issue was quite sensitive and of immense emotional and social significance.

Sharing his past experience as a parliamentarian, Bhagwant Mann exhorted all the MPs and MLAs from the state to exhibit the same spirit of unity and bonhomie as often demonstrated by the leaders of southern states to safeguard the rights of their respective states rising above the vested interests and petty personal considerations.

Lambasting the BJP led Central government, Bhagwant Mann said that its leadership was bent upon indulging in vendetta politics in general and especially in states like Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal where its leadership has miserably failed to get people's mandate for the formation of its government.

Bhagwant Mann also assailed the Centre for usurping the powers vested in the states thus tinkering with the federal structure to pursue their political interests.

Referring to apathetic and stepmotherly treatment meted out to Punjab by Centre, Bhagwant Mann as MP narrated an incident when ultras attacked the Pathankot airbase in 2016 and the state Police force accompanied by Central security forces valiantly retaliated the attack and assisted in eliminating terrorists without caring for their personal safety.

Reiterating his firm commitment to make Punjab a vibrant state (rangla Punjab) once again, Bhagwant Mann asked the people to repose trust and confidence in his government and assured them that their dreams would be soon realized thus cherishing their aspirations.