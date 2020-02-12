Puducherry becomes first UT to pass resolution against Citizenship Act

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly Wednesday passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urged the Centre to withdraw the legislation, which has set off nationwide protests and led to over 25 deaths.

The resolution, which was passed during a special one-day Assembly session, saw MLAs from All India NR Congress (AINRC) and AIADMK boycotting the proceedings of the House.

Puducherry is the first Union Territory to pass a resolution against the CAA. Five state governments – Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh – have also passed resolutions against the contentious Act. All the states, along with Puducherry, are ruled by non-BJP governments.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet passed the resolution, urging the Centre to roll-back the CAA and withdraw new columns in the NPR and to update the population register only after that.

The Telangana government has also announced that it would not implement the CAA that has seen widespread protests across the country.

Delhi, and Shaheen Bagh in specific, has been the nucleus of anti-CAA protests ever since the citizenship law was amended allowing easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who came to India after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh before 2015.

Those opposing the CAA contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA, along with the proposed NRC, is intended to target the Muslim community in the country.

Several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Amarinder Singh have protested against the CAA-NRC-NPR, calling it 'unconstitutional' and against the secular fabric of the democracy.

"Bengal has the guts to skip NPR meeting in Delhi. If the BJP wants it can dismiss my government. Time has come to put aside narrow differences and fight together to save the country," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said during the passage of the anti-CAA resolution in West Bengal Assembly.

