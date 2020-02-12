Puducherry Assembly adopts resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC
Puducherry: The Congress-ruled Puducherry on Wednesday adopted an Assembly resolution against the controversial amended Citizenship Act, becoming the first Union Territory in the country to say no to the law.
Earlier, states including Kerala and West Bengal, whose Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, are at the forefront of anti-CAA movements had adopted Assembly resolutions against the Act.
Amidst an Opposition boycott, the one-day special session of the territorial Assembly adopted the resolution tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.
It also registered strong protest against the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.
Members of the Opposition AINRC and AIADMK boycotted the session while the three nominated BJP legislators staged a walkout after registering their objection to the tabling of the resolution.
