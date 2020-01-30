PSU banks employees' 2-day strike begins today
New Delhi: Bank unions have decided to go on a two-day nationwide strike from Friday as talks with the management of public sector lenders on wage revision have failed to reach a consensus.
Many banks, including SBI, have informed customers that operations may be impacted to some extent due to the strike.
The strike will coincide with the beginning of the Budget session of parliament and presentation of union Budget 2020-21.
The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).
Earlier this week, a meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner remained inconclusive, AIBOC President Sunil Kumar said.
