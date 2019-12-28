Prudent bankers need not fear CBI, CAG and CVC: FM

New Delhi: Assuring that honest commercial decisions taken by bankers will be protected, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government has decided to take measures to assuage concerns over harassment by investigative agencies.



In a meeting with heads of the Public Sector Banks (PSBs), also attended by the CBI Director, she assured the bankers that a distinction would be made between genuine commercial failures and culpability.

"Banks have gone through a slightly worrying period wherein decision making was getting difficult because of fear of 3Cs. There was concern and bona fide decisions are not being made by banks because of what they would say undue harassment, uncalled for harassment happens because of these agencies pursuing on cases," Sitharaman said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) are commonly referred as 3Cs.

"So, on that we've had a quite a few decisions, and quite a few exchanges of engagement with the banks in the presence of the CBI director to help easing out the process. Some of the confusion, apprehension have been explained by the CBI director," she said.

The CBI will have discussions, and workshops with the bank officials from the level of vigilance officers, senior managers to general managers to explain and eliminate apprehension from their minds, she added.

The minister also added that the similar exercise will be done with other investigative agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, and Customs to allay fears from their mind.With agency inputs