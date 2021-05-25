Provide dry ration, start community kitchens for stranded migrant workers: SC

New Delhi: The Centre, States and Union Territories on Monday came under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court for being "very slow" in the registration of unorganised workers and authorities were directed to provide dry ration and make operational community kitchens for migrant workers stranded throughout the country amid COVID-19 pandemic.



The top court, which said that process of registration must be expedited, directed that stranded migrant workers throughout the country should be provided dry ration under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme' or any other scheme found suitable by the Centre and the states.

The bench directed all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to make operational community kitchens for stranded migrant workers and said that wide publicity with respect to various schemes, including the places of community kitchens, be given so that needy persons may take the benefits.

On the issue regarding direct cash transfer to unorganised workers, the bench said it is a matter of policy and scheme framed by each states and UTs and no such direction can be issued by the court for any category of person unless they are covered by any scheme.

The apex court passed the order on an application filed by three activists who have sought directions to the Centre and states to ensure food security, cash transfers, transport facilities and other welfare measures for migrant workers who are facing distress due to the curbs clamped in several parts of the country amid the pandemic.