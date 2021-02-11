Protesting farmers announce 4-hour nationwide rail blockade on February 18

New Delhi: Intensifying their agitation against the three new agricultural laws, protesting farmer unions on Wednesday announced a four-hour nationwide 'rail roko' (railway blockade) on February 18.



In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, also announced that toll collection will not be allowed in Rajasthan from February 12.

"There will be a 'rail roko' across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18," the SKM said in the statement.

Earlier this month, they had observed a three-hour road blockade to press their demand of repealing the three laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year, alleging that they will weaken the MSP mechanism and end the mandi system.

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday asserted that the agitating farmers were not aiming at any change in power at the Centre but a solution to their problems as he said many of their leaders will tour different parts of the country to spread the movement.

Addressing the protesting farmers at Singhu border, Tikait said the agitation against the farm laws will stretch till the Centre addresses their issues.

"We do not aim for change in power (at the Centre). The government should do its work. We want it to repeal the farm laws and ensure law on MSP," he said.

Tikait added that the agitation will be long drawn and continue till the government starts talks with farmer leaders.

He also asserted that the unity of the SKM was intact and warned the government not to be in any illusion.

The agitation will expand with holding of big meetings across the country and associating 40 lakh tractors with it, he said, adding the farmer leaders will tour different states to spread the movement.