Protesting docs forcefully removed, thousands more gather at Sarojini Nagar police station

New Delhi: The nationwide protests by resident doctors over the delay in NEET-PG counselling (2021) on Monday took a drastic turn when the Delhi Police used force, thrashed and dragged protesting doctors at ITO here and detained them for blocking traffic.



Soon after the violence at the ITO protest, the situation quickly escalated as the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) immediately called for a shutdown of all healthcare institutions in protest — demanding that their colleagues who had been detained be released.

Later the same night, FORDA decided to withdraw the call for a shutdown of hospitals and announced that the doctors will now return to their respective workplaces.

They, however, added that they would continue their protests today (Tuesday).

Within hours of the police violence and FORDA's call, hundreds of resident doctors — not just from Centre-run hospitals but from other hospitals too had congregated at the Sarojini Nagar police station even as thousands of others turned up at the Safdarjung Hospital to show solidarity with the doctors who had to face the police violence after several other RDAs — from AIIMS, MAMC and other hospitals gave a call for a solidarity gathering.

In their defence, the Delhi Police issued a statement late at night, saying: "Today a group of Resident doctors without having any authorized permission blocked the BSZ Marg main road between ITO and Delhi gate and jammed the traffic for more than 6 hours. They deliberately created nuisance on the main road and blocked both carriageways, causing hardship and harassment to commuters and general public. Subsequently they were addressed by DG Health who gave them assurance to fulfill their demand.

"However, they became aggressive and even after pacifying them, they blocked the road. After requesting them again to leave the road they became aggressive and manhandled our personnel when efforts were made to detain them lawfully. Seven police personnel got injured while detaining them. The mob also broke the glass of police bus."

FORDA said the protesting doctors were manhandled by the police and women doctors were detained by men who allegedly dragged them into buses. Several videos of the protests have emerged showing male police personnel using excessive force to detain women protesters.

By 11 pm on Monday night, thousands of resident doctors showed up at the Sarojini Nagar police station and gheraoed the premises — demanding that their colleagues be released. The protesters were meant to march to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's residence but according to FORDA, were detained before doing so.

As the government remained indifferent to the continuing protests, patient care remained affected at three Centre-run facilities — Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals — and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals.

Significantly, after the deluge of videos of police brutality against protesting doctors went viral, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of the protesters and took a dig at the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Showering of flower petals from PR (public relations), in reality it is raining injustice. I stand with #CovidWarriors against the tyranny of the central government," the former Congress president said on Twitter.