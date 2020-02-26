Protest but don't block roads: SC on Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it cannot say repeatedly that protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh have the right to protest but they cannot block roads.

The top court said it had tried to find an out-of-the-box solution by appointing interlocutors to persuade the protesters looking at the prevailing conditions. A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph said though the court had thought of adopting an out-of-the-box solution but did not have any idea as to how far it had succeeded.

"We have already said in earlier hearings and cannot repeatedly say that the protesters do have the right to protest but they cannot block the roads," the Bench added.

The top court remarks came after advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, appearing for BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg, sought some interim order for removal of protesters from the road at Shaheen Bagh, saying people are using their right to protest as a weapon and causing inconvenience to others.

The Bench said it had gone through the report of the two mediators senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran.

The bench deferred the hearing of the matter for March 23.