Protect Judiciary from targeted attacks: CJI to lawyers

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Friday asked lawyers to assist judges and protect the judicial institution from motivated and targeted attacks besides lending a helping hand to those in need for becoming worthy of the confidence reposed in them by the citizens.



I want to tell all of you, that you must assist judges and the institution. We are all ultimately part of one large family. Protect the institution from motivated and targeted attacks. Do not shy away from standing up for what is right, and against what is wrong, said the CJI who was speaking at the Constitution Day celebration organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the apex court's lawns here.

The SCBA's event is one of the functions which will be held on Friday and Saturday to celebrate Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day.

On the same day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Justice Ramana stressed upon the importance of debate and discussion and said that the Constitution is richer and a more complex document in comparison to when it was adopted because of the dialogue which took place inside and outside the courtroom.