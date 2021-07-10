Probe initiated into 'suicide' of Suvendu Adhikari's former bodyguard

Kolkata: A case has been registered at the Contai police station on Wednesday in connection with the mysterious death of Suvendu Adhikari's former security personnel Suvabrata Chakraborty in 2018.



The case has been registered on charges of murder (302 IPC) and criminal conspiracy (120B IPC) against unknown miscreants.

Suvabrata, the then bodyguard of Adhikari, reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Contai in October 2018. Suvabrata's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty told the cops that on October 13, 2018 morning, she received a call from Suvabrata who reportedly said that he was getting ready to start for his home in Mahisadal. After a while, her brother-in-law's wife called her up and stated that Suvabrata had been hospitalised. When they rushed to the hospital, they came to know that Suvabrata had reportedly shot himself with his service pistol.

Suparna also claimed that Adhikari had taken the initiative to shift her husband to a private hospital in Kolkata but the ambulance came late. Suvabrata died the next day. Suparna claimed that she was doubtful about the cause of her husband's death.

In the complaint, Suparna also mentioned that she did not question as Adhikari was very powerful at that time. Later, she came to know about it when her brother-in-law went to the morgue for identification and commented that Suvabrata could not have committed suicide. Rakhal Bera, one of Adhikari's close associates, had said the minister was not happy with the statement. It may be mentioned that Bera was arrested by Manicktala police in June for his involvement in a fraud case.

On May 15, two persons went to her home and asked if she had received any call regarding the matter. Suparna then decided to lodge a complain to unearth the cause of her husband's death and other mysteries.