Probe against Rahul: Congress workers protest in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Mangaluru (K'taka): Congress workers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday held protest-marches against the Centre which is allegedly using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to summon Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.



In Mangaluru, the protest was held near the income tax office at Attavar.

Addressing the protesters, former minister B Ramanath Rai said ED summons and questioning of Rahul were condemnable and the Centre was misusing constitutionally formed government institutions to tarnish the image of opposition leaders with political motives.

He said several cases against political leaders who joined the BJP were closed by the agencies at the behest of the Union government.

Deputy leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly U T Khader said the BJP government cannot tolerate Rahul Gandhi as he represents the voice of the common man. The ruling party is trying to sully his image as they are scared of his stature, he said.

Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, and district Congress committee president Harish Kumar and other leaders were present.

In Udupi, Congress workers staged a massive protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office against the Centre's alleged unjustified move against Rahul Gandhi.

The protesters were removed and taken into custody when they tried to barge into the DC's office.

Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, who addressed the workers, said the ED had already questioned Rahul for 31 hours and continuing the interrogation. The probe team is crossing the limits in the case, he said.

Party's Udupi in-charge Abhaychandra Jain, DCC president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor and other leaders took part in the protest.



