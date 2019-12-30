Priyanka visits family of another jailed activist

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday, met the family of party worker and social activist Sadaf Zafar who was arrested while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She met Sadaf's children and other family members after returning from Rae Bareli.



Zafar was arrested here on December 19 while she was live on Facebook from the spot where protests against the amended citizenship law had gone violent. Police said she was arrested for her involvement in clashes.

"Uttar Pradesh government has crossed all limits of inhumanity. Congress worker Sadaf Zafar in a video can be clearly seen telling policemen to arrest those indulging in violence. The police has levelled baseless allegations on Sadaf and put her in jail," she tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress leader said Zafar's children were eagerly waiting for her release.

"This insensitive government has separated children from their mother and the older generation from their children," she added.

Priyanka, on Saturday, had visited the family of retired IPS officer S R Darapuri who was also arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests. Darapuri is 77 years old and is suffering from cancer.

It was while she was on her way to Darapuri's residence that Priyanka was physically stopped by cops and she claimed she was held by the neck by a woman cop — an allegation that was strongly refuted by the UP police.