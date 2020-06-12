Priyanka slams UP govt, says its 'no testing is equal to no corona' policy a criminal act
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over coronavirus testing, saying its policy of 'no testing is equal to no corona' is to keep people in the dark.
She also tagged a media report on Twitter which claimed that an FIR has been lodged against a former IAS officer who tweeted alleging that the UP chief secretary scolded district magistrates carrying out a large number if COVID-19 tests in their areas.
"Protection from corona = maximum testing. This is in public interest. The 'no testing = no corona' policy is to keep the public in the dark and is a criminal act," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
If any former officer has raised these questions, then the UP government should answer it and not file a case against him, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP East said.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
RBI proposes 70 yrs age limit of for whole-time directors, ...12 Jun 2020 5:40 PM GMT
AGR issue: Analysts say Bharti Airtel at lower risk, mixed...12 Jun 2020 5:39 PM GMT
'I have always been this way'12 Jun 2020 5:30 PM GMT
'The Promised Neverland' television series in the works12 Jun 2020 5:28 PM GMT
Capital feels the heat12 Jun 2020 5:22 PM GMT