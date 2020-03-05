Primary schools shut till March 31
New Delhi: All primary schools in Delhi will be closed till March 31 as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus, the AAP government said on Thursday. All Delhi government, aided and private schools will be shut immediately, said state Education Minister Manish Sisodia.
Sisodia, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, tweeted that the move was aimed at preventing "the possibility of spread of COVID-19."
Fourteen of the 16 infected Italian tourists are quarantined in Delhi. They were a part of a group of 23 Italians that traveled to Rajasthan last month. One of them — currently in Jaipur — tested positive on Tuesday; his wife also tested positive. This is the biggest group in the country to be infected with the Coronavirus.
