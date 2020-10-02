President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Washington: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday.



"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! President Trump tweeted.



Trump's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that his senior aide Hope Hicks was tested COVID-19 positive.



The development is likely to bring to standstill his hectic election campaign.

