President Rajapaksa's ruling coalition loses majority in Parliament

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ruling coalition lost its majority in Parliament as proceedings began on Tuesday for the first time since the state of Emergency was imposed. At least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance amid public anger against the Rajapaksa family, Reuters reported. Earlier, President Rajapaksa had asserted that he won't resign from his position, however, he's ready to hand over the government to whoever proves the majority in Parliament. While a vote count is yet to be taken, with the ruling coalition in minority, passing government proposals may become tough unless independent members support them.

Tendering his resignation a day after being sworn in Finance Minister Ali Sabry, who replaced the President's brother, Basil Rajapaksa, said: "Fresh, proactive and unconventional steps" are needed to navigate this unprecedented crisis. Sabry added that when he resigned as Minister of Justice on April 3, it was not his intention to take up another post.

In a letter to the President, Sabri said that he took up the job as part of a temporary measure.

However, after much reflection and deliberation and taking into consideration the current situation, "I am now of the view for Your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangement to navigate the unprecedented crisis fresh and proactive, and unconventional steps needs to be taken including the appointment of a new finance minister," Sabry said in the letter. He was among the four new ministers appointed by the President on Monday after the resignation of all Cabinet ministers a day earlier.

When the Parliament convened on Tuesday, several government allies expressed their decision to stay neutral.

The ruling coalition, which had won 150 seats in the 2020 general elections and went on to increase its numbers through defections from the Opposition, appeared to lose the support of at least 41 MPs.

It now appears to have 109 seats, five less than the 113 seats required for simple majority in the 225-member Parliament.

The government, however, claimed that it commands the simple majority.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for months.

The dissidents, led by former President Sirisena's Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), would leave the ruling SLPP coalition with its 14 Members of Parliament, party sources said after their meeting with the President on Monday.

The coalition, which commanded 157 votes out of 225 at the last vote held on the government budget, is bound to lose between 50-60 members, Udaya Gammanpila, a dissident lawmaker told reporters on Monday.

As a result, the government would not only be denied its two-thirds but even the simple majority of 113 members, he said.

However, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, a SLPP lawmaker, said that the government was rock solid with 138 members backing it. The dissidents said that in addition to 14 members of Sirisena, 16 more from the other 11 members of the coalition would defect to be an independent group. They expect at least 20 from the SLPP to join their ranks.