Prepaid mobile services restored after over 5-month suspension
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered the restoration of the prepaid mobile service in the Valley after over five months of suspension besides the 2G mobile data service on postpaid connections for accessing "whitelisted" sites across the Jammu division, an official spokesperson said.
2G mobile data services on postpaid mobiles for accessing the whitelisted sites were resumed in only two districts — Kupwara and Bandipora — in Kashmir. The administration has also ordered fixed line Internet connectivity with precautions to the companies engaged in software services in the Valley.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Deepika asks TikTok influencer to recreate 'Chhapaak'...19 Jan 2020 8:01 AM GMT
Bushfire-hit Aus state braces for severe storms19 Jan 2020 7:58 AM GMT
Australia opt to bat in final ODI against India19 Jan 2020 7:53 AM GMT
Samsung Galaxy S20 to come with 5X zoom: Report19 Jan 2020 7:46 AM GMT
OnePlus will bring premium tech for retail users this year19 Jan 2020 7:45 AM GMT