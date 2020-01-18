Prepaid mobile services restored after over 5-month suspension

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered the restoration of the prepaid mobile service in the Valley after over five months of suspension besides the 2G mobile data service on postpaid connections for accessing "whitelisted" sites across the Jammu division, an official spokesperson said.

2G mobile data services on postpaid mobiles for accessing the whitelisted sites were resumed in only two districts — Kupwara and Bandipora — in Kashmir. The administration has also ordered fixed line Internet connectivity with precautions to the companies engaged in software services in the Valley.