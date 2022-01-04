Practice your religion but don't indulge in hate speech: Vice Prez

Kottayam (Ker): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed his strong disapproval of attempts to ridicule other religions and create dissensions in society, saying every person has the right to practice and preach his or her faith in the country.



"Practice your religion but don't abuse and indulge in hate speech and writings," the Vice-President said at an event organised to mark the 150th death anniversary of Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, a spiritual leader and social reformer from the Kerala Catholic community, at Mannanam near here.

Observing that hate speeches and writings are against culture, heritage, traditions, constitutional rights and ethos, Naidu said secularism is in the blood of every Indian and the country is respected world-over for its culture and heritage.

In this context, the Vice-President called for strengthening the Indian value system, an official statement said.

The Vice-President said community service must be made compulsory for students studying in government as well as private schools as it would help them to develop an attitude of sharing and caring in their interaction with others.

"Today, there is a dire need to inculcate the spirit of service from a young age in the youth of this country. Once this pandemic is behind us and normalcy returns, I would suggest that government schools, as well as those in the private sector, must make community service of at least two to three weeks compulsory for students," he said.

Urging youngsters to imbibe, protect and promote Indian cultural values, Naidu highlighted the importance of India's philosophy of sharing and caring for others.

He said living for others will not only give a person a lot of satisfaction but will also make people remember that person for a long time for his or her good deeds.

The Vice-President said inculcating the spirit of service in youngsters at the school level would help them to develop an attitude of sharing and caring in their interaction with others.