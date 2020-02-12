Power supply disconnected at Mayawati's family house, restored later
Greater Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar power department, on Tuesday, disconnected the electricity connection of former UP Chief Minister Mayawati's brother's house in Badalpur area over non-payment of dues. Officials said the connection was restored on Wednesday after the dues were cleared. As per a senior official, a survey against all the defaulters of pending electricity bills is underway around the district. "During the survey, a team from the Power Corporation Department acted on all the pending bills in Badalpur area and issued a notice to one with a connection in the name of Anand. The bill on a 10KW connection was not paid for the past four months and the outstanding was nearly Rs 67,130. The team initiated action and disconnected the power supply. However, payments were received on Wednesday morning and the connection was restored," said K K Saraswat, SDO (Dadri zone), Gautam Buddh Nagar power department.
Meanwhile, there was no response from the owner of the premises against whom action has been taken, despite repeated efforts by Millennium Post.
(Image taken from moneycontrol.com)
