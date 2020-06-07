Portion of false ceiling comes down at West Bengal's Burdwan Station, none hurt

Kolkata: A portion of false ceiling broke off and fell at the Burdwan Station portico on Sunday, but no one was injured in the incident, a railway official said.



The place was largely empty when the chunk of the ceiling came down around noon, he said.

On January 4 this year, a portion of the century-old station building's portico had collapsed during repair work, injuring two persons.

An important station on the Howrah-Delhi route, Burdwan is situated about 100 kms from Kolkata.