Portion of false ceiling comes down at West Bengal's Burdwan Station, none hurt
Kolkata: A portion of false ceiling broke off and fell at the Burdwan Station portico on Sunday, but no one was injured in the incident, a railway official said.
The place was largely empty when the chunk of the ceiling came down around noon, he said.
On January 4 this year, a portion of the century-old station building's portico had collapsed during repair work, injuring two persons.
An important station on the Howrah-Delhi route, Burdwan is situated about 100 kms from Kolkata.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Reliance raises Rs 5,683.50 cr from AIDA; 8th deal for Jio...7 Jun 2020 2:40 PM GMT
NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar under Nitish...7 Jun 2020 2:30 PM GMT
Five Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security...7 Jun 2020 2:15 PM GMT
Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for...7 Jun 2020 2:00 PM GMT
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally 85975 after 3007 news cases7 Jun 2020 1:45 PM GMT