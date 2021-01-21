Portfolio allocation causes displeasure among some Ministers in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The allocation of portfolios to seven new Ministers and the reshuffle of departments of some others on Thursday by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have not gone down well with a section of his cabinet colleagues as they are upset over the ministries allocated to them.



Yediyurappa, however, sought to brush it aside, saying some kind of displeasure was normal whenever portfolios were changed and he has convinced them.

Senior Minister J C Madhuswamy skipped an event of the Chief Minister in his home district Tumakuru, apparently upset over being divested of three key departments, while M T B Nagaraj openly said he does not want the Excise portfolio given to him.

A week after expanding his cabinet, Yediyurappa on Thursday allocated portfolios to the seven new inductees and also effected a reshuffle of the departments of some ministers.

The chief minister relieved Madhuswamy of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Minor Irrigation portfolios and allocated Medical Education, Kannada and Culture departments.