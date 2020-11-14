Pollution 'biggest' reason for spike, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the COVID-19 situation in the city should come under control in a little over a week and that his government is taking several steps to make sure that happens. "I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing," he said.



Delhi has seen a stupendous rise in cases since the third week of October. It has recorded its highest daily surge of nearly 8,600 cases in the last week and also recorded its highest daily death figure of 104 in the same week.

Kejriwal, at a press conference here on Friday, said pollution is the "biggest" reason behind the spike in Coronavirus cases in the city. We had the situation under control until October 20," the Chief Minister said.

Citing a report, Kejriwal also said the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, decomposed 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue in 24 villages in Delhi.

The Delhi government will submit the report along with a petition to Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas and urge it to issue directions to all state governments to implement it.

"COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week," he added.