Polling peaceful: CEO

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 61.71 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, down from 67.47 per cent in 2015 Assembly election, with Exit polls predicting an easy win for AAP, which sought to retain power on the development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.



The polling went off peacefully, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told reporters. Over 60,000 security personnel, including Quick Response Teams, had been deployed for the election while police and paramilitary forces conducted flag marches in sensitive areas.

The voting percentage was 57.06 till 6 pm deadline and rose to 61.71 per cent as those in queues at polling stations were allowed to vote, poll officials said, adding it may increase further.

The officials said Mustafabad (70.55 per cent), Matia Mahal (68.36 per cent) and Seelampur (71.4 per cent) — all three with large Muslim population — recorded the highest voting percentage till 5 pm.