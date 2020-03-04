Political 'turmoil' in MP over 'missing' Congress MLAs

New Delhi: The high-voltage political drama in Madhya Pradesh is all set to get over in the next few days as the Congress has claimed that six of its MLAs have returned to the party fold, while two would be back by Thursday. However, the Congress is confident of getting back the remaining MLAs too, but both of them have not shown any sign of "Ghar wapsi" yet.



Though the Congress has alleged that the BJP took eight of their MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, the saffron party has outrightly rejected all such charges. Notably, two BJP MLAs are also missing for a few days. The MLAs who have not yet returned include Congress' Bisahu Lal Singh and Hardeep Singh Dung, BSP MLA Ram Bai and Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education minister Jitu Patwari has accused senior BJP leaders of designing a plot to topple the stable government. "Senior BJP leaders including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh among others have forcibly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy," Patwari said.

His statement came hours after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that a senior leader of the saffron party has taken a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator to Delhi in a chartered flight, alleging that "poaching" attempts were being made by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the BJP has dismissed the claim of Madhya Pradesh's former Chief Minister and said his statement was aimed at ensuring his re-nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on March 26. Commenting on the situation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said: "Things are under control. The MLAs will come back."

Meanwhile, one of the whistleblowers of the Vyapam scam, Dr Anand Rai, released a video of former minister Narottam Mishra allegedly talking to him on arranging MLAs to topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.