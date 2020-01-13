Police entered campus without permission, will initiate process of filing FIR: Jamia V-C

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar Monday said that that Delhi Police entered the varsity campus on December 15 without permission and the process of filing an FIR against them will begin on Tuesday.

The vice chancellor also said she has raised the matter with the government and has also sought legal course in the matter

The V-C's remark came after hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Akhtar's office, demanding an FIR against the police in connection with the violence that unleashed on campus last month. The protesting students also demanded that the university reschedule examinations and ensure safety of its students.

The students barged into the office after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the V-C. They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over issue.

On December 15, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters — Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students — set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi.

Following this, Akhtar had demanded a high-level inquiry against police entry into campus and the crackdown on students a day earlier. She said the university would also file an FIR against "unidentified police personnel" for the "violence and vandalism".

(Inputs and image from The Indian Express)