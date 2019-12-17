Police crackdown on campus very dangerous for democracy: Swati Maliwal
New Delhi: Criticising the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday urged women to approach the panel in case they had any complaint.
"The protest should always be peaceful. The police brutality with students after barging inside the library is saddening. It is very dangerous for democracy. I hope an atmosphere of peace will be established soon. If a girl has a complaint, please contact us!" she tweeted.
