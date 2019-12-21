Police conduct flag march, Bhim Army chief arrested

New Delhi: A day after massive protests and violence was witnessed in the national Capital, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was arrested here on Saturday while police and paramilitary personnel carried out flag march in the violence-hit areas even as scores of people held peaceful demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act at several places.



Aazad was taken into custody early on Saturday when he came outside Jama Masjid, where he had taken part in a protest on Friday and was later sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court.

At least 15 others were arrested in connection with the violence near Delhi Gate area where angry protesters set a car on fire and damaged several vehicles. They were sent to judicial custody for two days. Around 11 people, arrested in connection with violence in Seemapuri area of north-east Delhi on Friday, were sent to 14 days' judicial custody, a lawyer in the case said.

On Saturday, multiple protests were held amid heavy police deployment against the new legislation in areas including India Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia, Rajghat and Uttar Pradesh Bhawan. Police said no untoward incident was reported.