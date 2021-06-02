Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS

Top
New Delhi: Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was admitted to the AIIMS here on Tuesday morning due to post-Covid complications.

According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal," a source said. The Education minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.

