PM's meeting with CMs 'gyaan baato' session, says TMC; asks Centre to clear dues

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday called the chief ministers meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "gyan baato" session and demanded that the Centre clear dues it owes to the West Bengal government.



The Mamata Banerjee-led party also criticised Modi over his comments that opposition-ruled states should reduce VAT in "national interest".

Flagging higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states, Modi on Wednesday urged them to reduce VAT to benefit the common man and work in the spirit of cooperative federalism in this time of global crisis .

Modi said many states were not adhering to the Centre's call for reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel after his government slashed excise duties on them in November last.

He called it "injustice" to the people and also harmful for neighbouring states.

"Mr. @narendramodi, we would like to draw your kind attention to key numbers that you may have missed in today's 'gyaan baato' session. Government of India owes Government of West Bengal a WHOPPING ? 97,807.91 Cr!

"Care to shed light on this? Any plans to clear our dues? Let us enlighten the Prime Minister on this momentous day...," the party said in a tweet.

Another tweet from the party listed what the West Bengal government had done to reduce the burden of the common people.

"GoI owes GoWB a whopping ?97,807.91 Cr. GoWB has been giving a rebate of ?1/ltr on Petrol & Diesel since February 2021, in order to reduce the burden on people. GoWB has waived ?400 Cr of road tax on vehicles," it said.