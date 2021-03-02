PM takes first dose of vaccine at AIIMS Inbox





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Setting the pace for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Prime Minister reached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here early on Monday morning and was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN by nurse P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry. Another nurse Rosamma Anil from Kerala also assisted in the process.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

The Prime Minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting an Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.

AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria said Prime Minister Modi's move to take the COVID-19 vaccine on the very first day of India opening up the inoculation drive for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities should eliminate any hesitancy from the minds of people about the vaccine.

Several other prominent leaders including Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home minister Amit Shah, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar received the first dose of vaccine on Monday.




