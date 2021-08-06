PM slams Oppn for stalling Parliament, says it's shooting 'self-goals'

New Delhi: The government is trying to "muzzle" the Opposition's voice, but it will not be cowed down and will keep fighting to raise people's issues, including farmers' problems and the Pegasus snooping matter, the Congress said on Thursday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, accused the Opposition parties of shooting "self-goals" for political gains as he renewed his attack on them over the continued disruptions of Parliament, saying the country cannot become hostage to such "selfish and anti-national politics".

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Parliament proceedings are being disrupted over the Pegasus issue as the government is shying away from a discussion on it.

"If attempts are made to crush and muzzle our issues by targeting us, using threats, fear or pressurising us, the Congress and a united opposition are not going to budge and will keep fighting," Kharge told reporters here.

His remarks came after a Parliament security officer complained against a Trinamool Congress (TMC) member for creating ruckus in the House Chamber after Rajya Sabha was adjourned.

The Opposition is demanding a discussion on the Pegasus issue because it impinges on national security, and citizens' freedom and privacy. Media, armed forces and judges have been named as potential targets, Kharge claimed.

"Revelations are being made one after the other. Why is the government running away? They are saying the opposition is not ready and therefore, a discussion is not happening," he said.

"Has any notice been received from the government for a discussion or has anyone sought to reach out to the Opposition over the Pegasus issue," the Congress leader asked.

Kharge said that the government is saying the Opposition does not want to speak on farmers' problems and inflation, among other issues, but when 10 Bills are passed in one hour "you know well of their (government's) intentions".

As the Prime Minister used a hockey reference to target the Opposition hours after the Indian men's team scored a spectacular 5-4 win against Germany to clinch the Olympics Bronze medal, he said: "Those who are worried only for their position can't stop India now. The new India is after 'padak' (medals) and not 'pad' (posts). Hard work and not the family will be the way to progress in New India." He also accused the Opposition parties of trying to stop the development of the country.

"On the one hand, our country is scoring goal after goal of victory, and on the other, some people, due to political self-interest, are doing things which make it seem that they are scoring self-goals," Modi said while interacting with beneficiaries of the Centre's food security scheme in Uttar Pradesh through video conference as the state observed the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid continuous disruption by Opposition members over the Pegasus issue and three farm laws.

After repeated adjournments when the House met at 5 pm, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman rose to introduce the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was done by a voice vote amid slogan shouting by Opposition members. The Bill seeks to amend the Income Tax Act of 1961 and the Finance Act of 2012.

Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, then adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after passing a Bill that seeks to prohibit strike by anyone engaged in essential defence services, amid continuous protests by Opposition members.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 19, parliamentary proceedings have witnessed disruptions due to protests by Opposition parties. The session is likely to conclude next week.