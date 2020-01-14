PM, Shah misled nation on CAA, NRC: Sonia

New Delhi: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah of misleading the people on the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the stand of Modi-Shah government has been totally exposed as both the leaders have contradicted their own statements.



While addressing a Congress-led Opposition parties meet on Monday, the Congress president said: "The government has let loose reign of oppression, it is spreading hatred and trying to divide people along sectarian lines."

She further added: "The Constitution is being undermined and the instruments of governance are being misused. Students and the young have in particular been targeted. In several parts of the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, large sections of the population are being harassed and attacked.

"There have been nation-wide spontaneous protests by the youth supported by citizens from all walks of life. The immediate cause is the CAA and NRC but they reflect widespread frustration and pent up anger, which is now out in the open. The response of the police in UP and Delhi has been shockingly partisan."