PM Modi's Jan visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron concerns

New Delhi: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE, expected to take place in the first week of January, has been postponed amid a spike in Omicron cases, sources told news agency ANI.

The sources said the PM Modi was scheduled to visit UAE from January 6 on his first foreign visit in the new year.

India and UAE are holding talks for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and there were reports that the agreement could be announced during the Prime Minister's visit. It would be India's first CEPA in the gulf region.

The foreign ministers of India, Israel, the United States and UAE, a new quad bloc focused on economic and infrastructure issues, are expected to hold a meeting on the margins of Expo 2020 in Dubai.

India Pavillion at the Dubai Expo is creating a lot of buzz. Dubai Expo is slated to continue till March next year.