PM Modi's ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra to head temple construction committee of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, reports news agency PTI. The decision was taken on Wednesday evening after the meet of Ram Mandir Trust which is overlooking the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The trust meeting also elected Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as president, Champat Rai as general secretary of Ram Mandir Trust.

The meeting was held at the Delhi residence of K Parasaran, the head of the Trust.

The Trust, which will finalise the date of construction of the Ram temple, was constituted by the Narendra Modi-led government on February 5.

