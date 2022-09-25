PM Modi to launch 5G internet services in Oct

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India at an event in the first week of October, the government's National Broadband Mission tweeted on Saturday.



"Taking India's digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia's largest technology exhibition," it said.

India Mobile Congress (IMC), which claims to be the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, is jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The government has given a target of 80 per cent coverage of 5G telecom services in the country in the short timeframe, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had said last week.

Addressing an industry event in the national capital last Wednesday, Vaishnaw had said: "The journey of 5G is going to be very exciting and noted that many countries took multiple years to reach 40 per cent to 50 per cent coverage. But we are targeting a very aggressive timeline and the Government has given a target of 80 per cent coverage in a short time frame and we should definitely cover at least 80 per cent in a very short timeframe."

The Department of Telecom, or DoT, had earlier announced that the high-speed 5G internet would be launched in 13 cities in the first phase.

Moreover, Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal and Vodafone Idea India head Ravinder Takkar will be on stage with PM Modi on the occasion, reports suggested. Union ministers, including Vaishnaw, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, will also be present at the event. Experts have said 5G technology will greatly benefit India. It is likely to benefit the Indian economy by Rs 36.4 trillion ($455 billion) between 2023 and 2040, a recent report by a global industry body representing mobile network operators estimated.

5G will account for more than a third of total connections in India by 2030, with the share of 2G and 3G dwindling to less than 10 per cent, the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications) report said, noting that India's high level of 4G adoption (79 per cent) indicates a subscriber base ready to transition to 5G.

The report also estimated which sectors will realise how much benefit of 5G technology — the manufacturing sector (representing 20 per cent of the total benefit), retail (12 per cent), and agriculture (11 per cent).